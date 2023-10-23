Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home Mission 81 veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Honor Flight Rochester welcomed Mission 81 veterans home on Saturday and Sunday. Sixty-two veterans flew on the mission, including one World War II veteran, six Korean War veterans, three Cold War veterans, eight Cold War/Vietnam War veterans, and 44 Vietnam War veterans. Their branches of service were: Army (29), Navy (16), Air Force (15) and Marines (2).

The missions provide provide local veterans with what has been described as the “Trip of a lifetime.” Veteran applications never expire. Their position on the Fly List advances with each flown mission. This was the sixth and final mission of the year. Flights resume in April 2024.

Since 2008, including Mission 81, HFR has flown 4,071 veterans funded entirely through the generosity of the community, including individuals, organizations, corporations, hundreds of volunteers.