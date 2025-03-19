Hoochenanny Whiskey & Music Festival Announces details on music lineup and more

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new festival is coming to town, and it’s set to be a “hooch-e-nanny.”

Organizers have announced the details of the upcoming Whiskey and Music Festival.

This three-day event will feature more than 30 distilleries and some top musical acts. The headliners include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Charles Wesley Godwin, and The English Beat, among others.

There will be two outdoor stages along with seven tents that will have whiskey samples, bottle shops, craft cocktails, a rarities bar and more.

Some of the companies that will be at the festival showing off their whiskey include include Iron Smoke Distillery, Black Button, Tin Cup Mountain Whiskey, Woodenville Whiskey Co. and more.

The festival will take place from August 8 to August 10 at CMP Eastman in Irondequoit. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, March 28.

This festival was founded to honor the distillery heritage in New York and is owned by Tommy Brunett and McCarthy.

The festival is also encouraging any musicians from the Rochester area to apply to join the headliners. Any musicians interested must send a bio, photos, music samples and live performance videos to bookings@hoochenanny.com by March 24.

