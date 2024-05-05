Hooked on community: Rochester’s Hooked Fish Market recognized during Small Business Week finale

Hooked Fish Market on Driving Park Avenue, which has organized community cleanups and fed the homeless, had an official ribbon-cutting and received a plaque from the city on May 1. (Photos provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Small Business Week is wrapping up with the spotlight on a local business making a significant impact in the Rochester community.

Hooked Fish Market, on Driving Park Avenue, celebrated its ribbon cutting, marking a notable achievement for both the business and its owner, Kenneth Rivers. The city recognized Rivers and his establishment for their dedication to the Maplewood neighborhood, highlighting their contributions such as feeding the homeless and organizing community cleanup events.

Under the theme “Building on the Small Business Boom,” this year’s Small Business Week aimed to celebrate and support the growth of small businesses across the nation.

With a new plaque commemorating their contributions, Hooked Fish Market continues to serve fresh seafood dishes to the Rochester community.