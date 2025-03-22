‘Hoops with Heroes’ builds bridges between Brighton youth and police officers

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton kids had the opportunity to play basketball with local police officers at the second annual “Hoops with Heroes” event held at the Brookside Recreation Center.

Forty kids participated in basketball mini-games and challenges against the officers. Police said the event aimed to build connections with the community beyond their roles as law enforcement.

“I think it’s important that we’re seen as more than just the uniforms that we wear,” said Officer Jose Caraballo.

“And any opportunity kids get to shoot a basket in our face or beat us in a drill, you know, it’s always fun,” Caraballo said.

Organizers said they plan to bring “Hoops with Heroes” back next year.

