Horse in Wayne County tests positive for EEE; mosquito-borne illness can affect humans

A horse in Wayne County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) — a rare but serious mosquito-spread viral disease that can affect people and horses.

According to the Monroe County Department of Public Health, the death of a horse from EEE — in the town of Galen — indicates there are mosquitos in Wayne County carrying the EEE virus.

People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and under 15 are at greatest risk, according to Public Health. Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop symptoms, but severe cases may begin with sudden headache, high fever, chills and vomiting — and in extreme cases, it can lead to disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma. It’s fatal to about a third of people who show severe symptoms.

Acting Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Marielena Velez de Brown urges county residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and seek medical attention if EEE symptoms are presented, as Monroe and Wayne counties are adjacent. There is no human vaccine for EEE.

There are EEE and West Nile Virus vaccines available for horses. Call your veterinarian for information.