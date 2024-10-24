Hose 22 Firehouse celebrates 15 years in business

Hose 22 celebrates 15th anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. — It was a special anniversary for a local business: the owners of Hose 22 Firehouse on Stutson Street in Charlotte celebrated 15 years in business on Wednesday.

The former firehouse has been standing since 1916, but it was shuttered in 1962. It remained cloed until 2009, when Chraig Ristuccia bought it and converted it into the restaurant it is today.

Let’s hear from servers Emily, Segly and Gina.

“There’s barely any turnover on our staff.”

“All our customers are awesome; we have the best regulars around.”

“That’s what I say, if it wasn’t for the customers we wouldn’t be here today.”

Customers were treated to live music, appetizers and a sampling of beverages at Wednesday’s festivities.