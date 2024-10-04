Hospitals face IV fluid shortages after Storm Helene disrupts manufacturing

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some hospitals are facing shortages in IV fluids after Storm Helene disrupted medical fluid manufacturing in southern states.

The storm stopped production for Baxter International, Inc. and its North Carolina facility got hit hard. Baxter International Inc. produces 60% of the IV fluid and other medical fluids for hospitals across the country.

Our NBC affiliate in Boston says the biggest hospital system in Massachusetts is now grappling with a shortage and other hospitals could be next. Officials at Mass Brigham say the hospital will only get 40% of its usual supply of IV fluids because Baxter doesn’t have enough right now to fill all its orders.

Our sister station in Minneapolis is reporting the same for Minnesota hospitals. Baxter issued a statement on Thursday warning hospitals of shortages coming to all areas of the country. The company says it’s working to restore both the factory and the lives of its North Carolina employees in the aftermath of Helene.

News10NBC reached out to the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Hospital early Friday morning to see if we’ll feel the shortage. We’ll update this story once we hear back.

The North Carolina facility was the largest producer of IV fluid and other medical fluids in the country. Hospital systems say they’re working to conserve what they have.

Baxter’s statement said there are too many moving parts to figure out a timeline right now and there’s a lot that needs to come back online before it can start producing sterile drugs again.

