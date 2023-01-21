Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James

BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation.

This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a letter warning her office could take action if “extremist” rhetoric at the event caused violence. Plaintiffs allege that the letter was meant to intimidate them into canceling the event.

They also allege James smeared the plaintiff’s reputations in her public statements to the media. James’s office declined to comment.