Hot time on Water Street: RFD releases ‘Rochester’s Bravest’ calendar for charity

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hot stuff! Somebody put the fire out tonight at the Water Street Music Hall.

That’s where the Rochester Fire Department released its Rochester’s Bravest annual calendar. It’s all for charity.

While there, News10NBC caught up with the son of fallen firefighter Elvis Reyes.

“He had the foundation of everyone is family, everyone deserves love in life, you know, and I’m glad that we were able to do this small piece of him to help honor him,” said Remington Reyes.

All proceeds were donated to Holy Childhood and Second Hand Dog Rescue in Reyes’ name.