Hotel group settles disability lawsuit over Hilton on Celebration Drive

By News10NBC
A lawsuit claimed that a woman with Parkinson's disease was not provided accessible accommodations by the Hilton hotel on Celebration Drive. The DelMonte Hotel Group has settled the suit and must correct non-compliance issues. (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The DelMonte Hotel Group has reached a settlement in a civil disability lawsuit. the suit alleges the group’s Hilton hotel on Celebration Drive in Rochester discriminated against a woman with Parkinson’s disease who used a wheelchair, not providing her an accessible room.

The hotel paid fines to the woman and the government.

It will need to make changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act within 18 months.