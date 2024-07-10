Hotel group settles disability lawsuit over Hilton on Celebration Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The DelMonte Hotel Group has reached a settlement in a civil disability lawsuit. the suit alleges the group’s Hilton hotel on Celebration Drive in Rochester discriminated against a woman with Parkinson’s disease who used a wheelchair, not providing her an accessible room.

The hotel paid fines to the woman and the government.

It will need to make changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act within 18 months.