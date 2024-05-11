Hotel project added to plans at CityGate

New developments are underway at CityGate, where plans to introduce a Topgolf entertainment facility are expanding to include a hotel project spearheaded by the DelMonte Hotel Group.

As reported by the Rochester Business Journal, the proposed dual-brand hotel will be built on a 12-acre parcel of undeveloped land at CityGate’s southern end. This news follows the announcement last fall about Topgolf’s intention to build a 48,000-square-foot facility that will feature an indoor-outdoor golf range, a restaurant, a sports bar, and music entertainment spaces.

The developers are seeking tax incentives and are slated for a public hearing with the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency next week. If the projects receive the necessary approvals, construction on the Topgolf facility is anticipated to begin in August.

