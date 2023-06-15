Hotline gives New York voters election-related help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A hotline will be available for primary election voters on June 27.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that the Office of the Attorney General will make its Election Protection Hotline available. The hotline will be available to voters from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25.

Officials say the hotline serves to help with a range of issues voters experience — such as absentee ballot questions.

“The right to vote is paramount to the integrity of our democracy. Our Election Protection Hotline is a key resource available to all New Yorkers throughout our great state to provide helpful guidance and address concerns. Whether they are voting by mail, stopping by an early voting site, or casting their ballot in-person at the polls, my office will ensure that New Yorkers can securely and effectively participate in our electoral process,” says James.

Voters experiencing trouble or concerns are encourage to call the hotline, or can submit a form online to request election-related assistance. To submit a form online, click here.