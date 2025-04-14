House committee asks Gov. Hochul to testify on New York’s sanctuary policies

ALBANY, N.Y. – A U.S. House committee has requested Gov. Kathy Hochul to testify regarding New York state’s sanctuary policies. The Albany Times Union reported that the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform wants Hochul to discuss a 2017 executive order signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The order prohibits state employees from providing information to federal authorities for civil immigration enforcement and prevents state law enforcement from inquiring about immigration status unless it is part of a criminal investigation.

Hochul is among several elected Democrats asked to testify about immigration policy before the committee.

When News10NBC reached out to the governor’s office for comment, they referred to remarks Hochul made Thursday, where she said she was “looking forward to a House oversight hearing.”

Hochul emphasized that state law enforcement will cooperate with federal immigration authorities on criminal investigations, not civil ones.

