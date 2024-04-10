House delays vote on bill to recognize Strong Museum nationally

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. House of Representatives is delaying its vote on a bill that would officially recognize the Strong Museum as the National Museum of Play.

The National Museum of Play Recognition Act went up for a vote on Tuesday afternoon but has been postponed. It has local bipartisan support from Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle and Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy.

“It is the only museum of its kind that exists for the exclusive purpose of exploring the ways in which play encourages learning, creativity, and discovery and how it illuminates cultural history,” Morelle said. “Children of the hopes of each and every community across this country. We must continue to inspire future generations to learn, grow, and innovate. And we know the best way to do that is through play.”

If passed, the recognition would not give the museum any additional federal funding.