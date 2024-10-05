House expected to be total loss after fire in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Everyone is safe after a fire at a house Saturday morning in Geneva.

Geneva fire officials say they received a call to Pre-emption Street around 9 a.m. for reports of a house fire. When they arrived, there was smoke coming from the roof and heavy flames inside the home.

Crews tried to put out the fire from inside the house, on the first and second floor, but were told to pull out because of how intense the fire was. They were able to get the fire under control and put it out in under an hour.

The house is expected to be a total loss.