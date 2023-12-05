House explosion under investigation in Virginia

House explosion in Virginia investigated

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Police out of Arlington County are investigating a house explosion that happened Monday night, while officers served a search warrant. The explosion was caught on camera.

It happened just hours after police responded to a report of shots fired on that same street. Police say a suspect fired a flare gun inside the home, which was followed by the explosion. Officers suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the investigation.