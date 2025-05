ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a house fire overnight in Rochester’s 19th Ward neighborhood that left the siding burned.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw dozens of firefighters at Kingsboro Road near Scottsville Road around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters were looking through the home.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured or the cause. We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information.