WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — A fire at a home in Williamson has left a man with injuries.

Fire crews arrived at State Route 21 around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Three people were home at the time. Officials say the man suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

Emergency responders treated the two other people at the scene. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.