House fire on city’s east side is followed by water main break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to a multi-family home in Rochester Friday afternoon.

This happened just before 1:30 on North Goodman Street near Bay Street.

Rochester Fire Department Capt. David Abdoch says a neighbor heard a smoke alarm, went outside, saw smoke, and called 911.

Crews found a fire on the first floor. They believe it may have started in the basement.

While fighting the fire, a large water main broke, flooding North Goodman.

No one was in the home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.