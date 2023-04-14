House fire on city’s east side is followed by water main break

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
Rochester Fire Department responds to fire on North Goodman Street on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo: Andy Heinze/WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to a multi-family home in Rochester Friday afternoon.

This happened just before 1:30 on North Goodman Street near Bay Street.

Rochester Fire Department Capt. David Abdoch says a neighbor heard a smoke alarm, went outside, saw smoke, and called 911.

Crews found a fire on the first floor. They believe it may have started in the basement.

While fighting the fire, a large water main broke, flooding North Goodman.

No one was in the home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.