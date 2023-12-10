House fire on Flower City Park Saturday night

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y – There is a house fire in the city in the Maplewood District on Flower City Park.

Calls for a second-alarm fire started coming in around 9 p.m. on Saturday. When the News10NBC photographer got there, the flames were mostly out. No one was hurt.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.