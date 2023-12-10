House fire on Flower City Park Saturday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y – There is a house fire in the city in the Maplewood District on Flower City Park.
Calls for a second-alarm fire started coming in around 9 p.m. on Saturday. When the News10NBC photographer got there, the flames were mostly out. No one was hurt.
The cause of that fire is under investigation.