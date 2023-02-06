House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was hurt, but not seriously. The house was severely damaged, and the Red Cross is helping at least four people, two adults and two children, to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.