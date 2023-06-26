House fire on Sunset Street Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A house was severely damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon. The Rochester Fire Department responded to Sunset Street just after 2 p.m.

RFD said they quickly put out a fire in the basement of the house. No one can live in the house currently because of fire damage to the house and its electrical system.

RFD said there were no injuries in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

RFD also said that while responding to the fire, a fire truck got into a crash with a car a block away from the fire, and the car’s driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.