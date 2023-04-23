House hit by gunfire Saturday night on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are investigating gunshots into a house Saturday night on the north-east side of Rochester.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Clifford Avenue. Officers say they were responding to the area after someone called 911.

Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the gunshots into the home, but the suspect left the scene before police could arrive.

Fortunately, no one is injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.