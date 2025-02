Photos Courtesy of Seneca Falls Police

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – On Sunday at 3 a.m., firefighters went to the report of a structure fire at 4 Mechanic Street in Seneca Falls. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and the roof collapsed.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire was under control, although crews remained on the scene to prevent flare-ups.

The house was under construction at the time and is a total loss. No one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.