Home of Madison Street, next to Susan B. Anthony Museum, catches fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire at a two-and-a-half-story house next door to the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House on Wednesday night.

The historic home of the Rochester suffragist was not damaged.

The house on Madison Street that caught fire around 11:15 p.m. had several apartments, two of them now uninhabitable. The Rochester Fire Department responded in three minutes and had the flames under control in about a half hour, stretching a hose to the second floor.

All tenants were able to get out safely and one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. RFD says the fire was started by unattended cooking and that the smoke detector’s battery was dead. The Red Cross is assisting all tenants from the building.