House of Mercy to train peer advocates

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The House of Mercy homeless shelter has made a lot of changes over the years.

On Thursday, we learned of a new program to train peer advocates. Those are trained professionals who have lived through addiction themselves.

Lawmakers secured $265,000 in federal money for the program. The goal is to train at least 30 peer advocates. Thirteen individuals have already gone through training.

Executive Director Dr. Tammy Butler said people who overcome addiction can learn the professional skills to help others.

She said this program is also about bridging gaps for the BIPOC community; giving them easy access to resources and healing.

The program will train and certify BIPOC individuals to reflect the community.

Butler said there was tremendous interest from the BIPOC community, to take the training.

Flora Jones told her story on Thursday. Jones and her mother are both victims and survivors of rape.

She began her healing journey at age 45. Eventually, her own peer specialist invited her to get certified.

“So now I’m super ecstatic,” said Jones. “I can make a difference by making a difference for myself in my own life, if my life is the resume, I’m here for it. No mind, woman or child left behind.”

“In the peer world there is always ongoing annual training required to keep up the certification,” Butler said.

It must be renewed every year or two.

Butler said 25 people are on a waitlist for training right now.

The training was a recommendation from the City of Rochester and Monroe County’s Joint Racial and Structural Equity Commission.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.