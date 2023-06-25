House on Barton Street hit with gunfire Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police responded to a home on Barton Street, near Marsh Street, for the report of the house being hit by gunfire. Officers found damage to the house caused by gunshots.

The investigation found that a stolen car was seen driving northbound on Marsh Street at the time. That car was found by RPD shortly after, abandoned on Marsh Street, between Monica and Barton streets. Police said they believe the gunfire came from the stolen car.

Three people were in the home when it was shot: A 63-year-old city woman, an 11-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, both are county residents. There were no injuries.

Investigators are currently following up on several leads, and asking anyone with information to call 911.