House on Bloomingdale Street catches fire less than a day after body found inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A house on Bloomingdale Street went up in flames on Wednesday morning, less than a day after Rochester Police found a body inside.

RPD is investigating that death as a homicide. Officers got a 911 call about a body in the house on Tuesday morning and later identified the man as John Johnson Jr.

The following morning just before 1 a.m., a fire broke out at the same house between North Clinton Avenue and Remington Street. It took 32 firefighters over 20 minutes to control the flames. No firefighters were injured and the cause is under investigation.

The Rochester Fire Department says this is the third fire they’ve responded to at the house since Tuesday evening. News10NBC spoke with neighbors. They said they saw what appeared to be teenagers breaking into the house.

Police said on Tuesday that the house was boarded up and there were some signs that someone was living there. Officers don’t know whether that person was a squatter. When officers arrived, they found a dog inside the house, which animal control took away, and found that the house had electricity.

RPD is still trying to piece together how the person died and how long he has been dead. There is no word yet on whether the man’s death and the fire are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Fire officials say no one was in the house when the fire broke out.