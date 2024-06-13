House unanimously passes resolution demanding release of Dansville father Ryan Corbett, held hostage by Taliban since 2022

House unanimously calls for release of Ryan Corbett from Taliban

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — The House of Representatives has voted unanimously to pass a resolution calling for the immediate return of Ryan Corbett, a Dansville father of three who has been held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan since 2022.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter spoke exclusively with Ryan’s father Drue about the resolution. He was gratified to see that the resolution passed unanimously, as a similar bill did a few months ago in the Senate.

Ryan Corbett has been held without charge by the Taliban since August 10, 2022, when he traveled back to Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal. Ryan ran a business there.

“He’s received what? Two wellness calls? The Red Cross hasn’t even been able to visit him. I mean he is kept in solitary confinement months at time,” Drue said.

Since then, Ryan’s contact with his family has only consisted of fleeting phone calls. The most recent was a six-minute call on Sunday.

“He is becoming more aware of how poorly he is doing. He’s saying things like ‘I’m not sure I can make it much longer,'” Drue said.

The calls from Ryan have lasted anywhere from a few minutes to 20 minutes, and there is no way of knowing when the next call will come.

Ryan’s daughter, Ketsia Corbett, was voted prom queen this year at Dansville High School. She has spent the past two years growing up without her father. “She’s missed out on almost two years of a very important part of her life – from 16 to 18. She’s missed out on all of that. He wouldn’t recognize her,” Drue said.

Drue hopes the resolution will bring more attention to Ryan’s story and more Americans demand the Biden administration to take action.

“It’s ridiculous and that we can sit back and allow this to happen without our country getting angry and saying ‘Where have we gone that we can allow this to happen to American citizens and sit back say we are doing all we can?'” Drue said.

