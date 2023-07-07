Houses in Rochester sold faster than anywhere in the country in June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Houses in the Rochester metro area sold faster than anywhere in the country according to last month’s Realtor.com Housing Report.

The median time from listing to sale in Rochester was only 12 days in June. For comparison, the typical home in the U.S. was on the market for 43 days. Rochester homes sold fast despite a nearly 20% jump in listing price.

Currently, the median listing price for a home in Rochester is just under $170,000 and the median sold home price is just under $230,000, according to Realtor.com.