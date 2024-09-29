Housing advocates speak about demands to protect homeless people sleeping outside

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local housing advocates are calling on the City of Rochester and Monroe County to hold off on enacting a ban on homeless people from sleeping outside.

This comes three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities have the ability to enforce such bans. The advocates held a news conference on Saturday.

Among their demands are ensuring municipalities will not arrest, fine, or punish people sleeping in public areas. These advocates are also pushing for stopping the sweeps of homeless camps, including confiscating personal property such as tents. They are also calling for no-barrier shelters and housing for all.

“Majority of our demands are to treat people like humans. You know, bring housing back to Rochester. This is something that can be done,” said Oscar Brewer, a housing advocate and former homeless person. “There’s money at the county level and at the city level. As I said earlier in my speech, I’m asking the mayor and the county executive to work together, as they say, tell us all the time that they’re building bridges as well as build some bridges, bring truly affordable housing to Rochester, stop arresting people for being unhoused.”

News10NBC reached out to the City of Rochester and the Monroe County Legislature for comment. County Legislator Steve Brew responded and declined to comment.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.