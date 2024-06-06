Housing Authority extends deadline to apply for Housing Choice Voucher waiting list

ROCHESTER, N.Y.– The Rochester Housing Authority is extending the deadline to apply for its Housing Choice waiting list by a week. The new deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, June 14. Online applications may be placed 24 hours a day and continue until 4 p.m. June 14.

According to the Housing Authority, the extension is to allow enough time for all interested applicants to apply online.

Applicants should go to RHA’s website and click “Learn More” to be sent to a website to create an account with a certain email address and phone number, along with your information. Applicants will receive confirmation of the application by email and/or text message, and RHA will contact them within 90 days to inform them of their status.

The wait list reopened to applicants last month. RHA leaders say the Housing Choice Voucher Program provides essential housing assistance to people in need in Rochester and the surrounding counties.