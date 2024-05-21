Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications; less than 20% will be accepted

Housing voucher program accepting applications; only 4,000 slots open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time since 2019, the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8, will open its wait list for applications. However, with 25,000 people applying in the Greater Rochester area, only a fraction will be accepted.

Only 4,000 people will make the cut — less than 20 percent.

At a news conference, officials with the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) said they understand the great need for housing assistance. The program typically only opens its wait list every three to four years.

RHA leaders say the Housing Choice Voucher Program provides essential housing assistance to people in need in Rochester and the surrounding counties. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello acknowledged that as home and rent prices rise, many families are struggling, making the opening of the wait list critical.

When asked what his message is to the 21,000 people who didn’t make the wait list, RHA Executive Director Shawn Burr said, “Well, there are other programs that they can apply for. There are project-based voucher programs throughout the community — there are state ran programs– but check our website for some opportunities there. and community partners that we partner with.”

Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez says, “Don’t sleep on this. This program allows greater access to housing.”

The application opens this Thursday at noon and the deadline to apply is 4 p.m. June 7.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.