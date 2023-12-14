Housing project causes temporary road closure downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A project downtown could affect your commute.

Starting December 14, West Main Street from South Plymouth Avenue to South Washington Street will only allow one-way traffic until December 27. The City of Rochester says this is due to a housing project.

South Washington Street, from West Broad and West Main streets, will be closed in both directions starting December 18. The section is scheduled to reopen in March 2024.

Drivers should expect delays and take a different route.