How are Rochester nonprofits faring with their holiday season fundraising goals?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the year draws to a close, many nonprofits in Rochester are working diligently to meet their fundraising goals. News10NBC checked in with local charities to see how they are faring during this season of giving.

Catholic Charities of Rochester serves 21,000 clients annually and the need continues to grow. Tracy Kroft, Chief Development Officer for Catholic Charities of Rochester, says the organization helps with everything from providing housing and employment to providing support for those fighting poverty and mental illness. She says despite an evergrowing need for donations, her organization is expecting to meet, if not exceed their fundraising goal for the year.

“We’ve got a lot of different programs in our divisions. And there’s always need,’ Kroft said. “So the goal goes up every year. I won’t really know the final number until after the year closes, but, we had a goal and we, I believe, are on track to achieve our goal. We did get a gift of $1 million per year for five years from Tom Golisano, which helped with the goal.”

Similarly, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester is focused on helping as many families as possible. CEO Joanna Ryan stated that they have raised over $2 million this year, which allows them to serve more families annually.

“It never is a stagnant goal because the ability to meet it means that we can actually not only serve the families that are in our care, but we can serve more families every single year,” Ryan explained.

The Ronald McDonald House has provided over 8,500 nights of accommodation, saving families more than $2.1 million annually. The organization provides a place for families to stay while their children receive surgeries in Rochester. Ryan says this year, they’ve helped families save millions of dollars.

“That means that we were able to serve over 3,000 family members,” Ryan added.

In contrast, the Rochester Salvation Army is facing a shortfall, running about $26,000 short of their Red Kettle goals. This shortfall could affect their ability to provide year-round support to those in need within the community.

