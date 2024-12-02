How are the roads looking? We’re out on the First Alert Storm Patrol

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake effect snow has arrived in the Rochester region. The Rochester metro area is expected to get a dusting to an inch of snow on Monday while areas to the east such as Wayne County could get three to six inches.

The First Alert Storm Patrol is out of the roads, checking on the conditions. Our crew drove on 490, Route 104, and arrived in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County. See the video in this story.