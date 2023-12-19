How bad are the roads? The First Alert Storm Patrol checks them out

First Alert Strom Patrol on I-490 west (WHEC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A snowy mix is coming down on Tuesday morning and it’s expected to pick up between 7 to 9 a.m.

Plan for some slushy or icy road road conditions as the morning continues, along with with 1 to 2 inches of snow, wind up to 35 miles per hour, and temperatures in the high 20s.

So how bad are the roads? News10NBC is riding in the First Alert Storm Patrol to check out the road conditions on I-490 westbound. Also, First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains how long it will take to brush the snow and ice off your car: