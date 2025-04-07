How did police prepare for the protests against Trump and DOGE over the weekend?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of thousands of people across the country protested on Saturday against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and cuts to federal government agencies led by the Department of Government Efficiency. In the Rochester area, thousands gathered in Hamlin, Livonia, Batavia, and Cobbs Hill.

How did local police departments prepare for the protests? News10NBC learned that organizers of the protest that started at Cobbs Hill reached out to city officials weeks in advance. That protest turned into a march down Monroe Avenue.

The City of Rochester said protesting is a First Amendment right but there are rules. Protesters must leave space on the sidewalks. They also must get permission if they want to enter the streets. According to the city, organizers of Saturday’s protest obtained a special events permit.

Organizers expected a minimum of 2,000 participants and Rochester Police were informed ahead of time. Some viewers who were stuck in traffic and some protestors we spoke with said they didn’t see police monitoring the thousands of demonstrators or directing traffic. RPD says they’ll answer questions on Monday about their presence at the rally.

News10NBC has not heard of any reports of property damage or arrests during the demonstrations locally.

