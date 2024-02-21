How do potholes form? First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has gotten several emails about potholes this winter after cycles cold weather followed by warm weather with rain.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains that cycles of warming and cooling make for a bad pothole season. He was live on East Avenue on News10NBC TODAY to explain how potholes form.

Potholes are caused by water seeping into the road, then freezing. Since frozen water expands, that forces the pavement upward and leaves a pocket of air. When tires go over that pocket, the road eventually develops holes.

You can learn how to report a pothole in the City of Rochester here.