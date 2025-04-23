How does lake breeze work? Nate Morris explains from Ontario Beach Park

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you need to cool off in the spring or summer months, the Lake Ontario shoreline is the place to be. It’s often several degrees colder because of the lake breeze.

Why is it breezier as you get closer to the lake? First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris explains from Ontario Beach Park. For starters, land heats up faster than water, creating an imbalance between the lake and the land.

The sun will heat up the land, causing air to rise and creating low pressure. The colder, denser air from the lake will move in to take its place. You can see the complete explanation in the video in this story.