How RG&E and the state are preparing for potentially damaging winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is warning its residents of an incoming storm that could bring flash flooding, coastal flooding, and damaging winds in some areas on Tuesday.

The storm will bring rain and winds that could exceed 65 miles per hour in areas southeast of Rochester like Penn Yan and North Dansville. In some areas of the state, winds could reach 70 miles per hour which is almost as strong as a category one hurricane. You can see the latest forecast here.

How is the Rochester area preparing for the storm? According to RG&E, they’re pre-staged about 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews across its service areas to assist with any potential outages.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also says state agencies are ready to clear brush and debris and get power restored if it goes out. The state has more than 8,000 utility workers and 75 generators are pre-positioned ahead of the storm.

“The vast majority of deaths during extreme flooding events come from individuals stuck in their cars,” Hochul said. “Six inches of swiftly moving water can make you lose control of the steering wheel or even knock you off your feet and two feet of water could literally sweep your car away. Remember we’re expecting up to four inches of rain tomorrow. So combining that with the multiple inches of melted snow, we’re talking about a very dangerous combination.”

You can see the latest on local power outages through the RG&E outage map and the National Grid outage map.