How to donate to people impacted by fire in Ovid

OVID, N.Y. — The United Way of Seneca County is asking for donations after a fire tore through an entire block in the Village of Ovid, destroying six businesses and 20 apartments on Tuesday night.

People can donate food, personal hygiene items, and cash or checks to help people displaced by the fire.

The United Way recommended on Thursday that people hold off on clothing donations until volunteers can sort through their current donations and determine what they need. However, the Seneca County House of Concern is still accepting clothing donations during business hours. The United Way is also asking people to hold onto any large furniture they’d like to donate and to send it over when people have found temporary housing.

You can check out the United Way’s Facebook page for the latest on what items are most in need. Here is the list of places where you can donate:

Where you can donate clothing or personal hygiene items (non-food):

Seneca County House of Concern, Food Pantry & Thrift Store, Waterloo (10am-4pm)

Seneca Community Church, Romulus

Seneca Falls Police Department

Hart Towing & Service LLC, Waterloo (M-F 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-noon)

Kuneytown Sportsman Club (Wed 1/22 and Thurs 1/23 – 4:30pm-7pm)

Voilet Wednesday Bakery, Finger Lakes Mall Food Court – Auburn (Wed-Sun 9am-7pm – drop a donation, get a free cup of coffee!)

Ashia’s Closet, SF (clothing donations Saturday 10am-3pm)

Sugar Mama’s Cookies & Confections, SF (Thursday & Friday 9am-5:30pm, Sunday 9am-2pm – free cup of coffee with every donation!)

Ovid VFW

Waterloo Library and Historical Society

Ithaca Church (609 W. Clinton)

VanGalder Family Farm (5854 County Rd 14, Alpine, NY 14805 (Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday-Sunday 9am-6pm)

Seneca Falls American Legion, 2p to 7p today

Wally’s Ford in Seneca Falls, 2027 Rt 20, M-F 9a – 6p, Sat 8a – 4p

Edith B. Ford Library once reopened (will update with date/times)

Cedarwood Venue, Trumansburg

Cato Fire Department, 2569 E. Main St. Cato, NY 13033, call for arrangements (315) 626-2660

MIX 98.5 WNYR, Geneva

Here is where you can donate food including perishable food:

SC House of Concern, Waterloo (10am-4pm)

VanGalder Family Farm (5854 County Rd 14, Alpine, NY 14805 – Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday-Sunday 9am-6pm)

Here’s where you can donate checks or cash:

Waterloo Fire Dept – checks/cash can be dropped off Thursday, Monday after 6:30pm

Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes (collection & distribution of funds) – online at https://tinyurl.com/CCFLOVID – checks can be mailed to the CCFL’s Geneva office at 94 Exchange Street, checks and cash donations can be dropped off at their office or at the UWSC Office at 19 Cayuga Street, Seneca Falls – 2nd Floor

Here are upcoming fundraisers to benefit people displaced:

Cedarwood Venue, Trumansburg – Dining for Dollars event – Thursday 1/22 5pm-9pm – all money made from wings will be donated to benefit Ovid