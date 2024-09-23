How to give to BEE A Hero Day, fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is BEE A Hero Day, an annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a home for families as their children receive medical care in the Rochester area.

Once again, News10NBC is partnering with radio station 92.5 WBEE for the giving day. Tune in to News10NBC TODAY on Friday morning for live coverage from the Ronald McDonald House on Westmoreland Drive.

You can donate now online here or by texting HERO to 844-211-5414. On Friday, you can call the phone line at (585) 559-HERO (4376) to donate. Lines are open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also participate in an online auction that’s open now through Friday at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Last year, BEE A Hero Day raised over $35,000. The charity aims to create a “home away from home” by providing free housing, meals, and a supportive community while families’ children are getting medical help. News10NBC spoke with a mother who the charity supported after her baby was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia and needed medical treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.