ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People in the Rochester area will have another chance to see a rare comet on Friday night.

A comet known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS can be seen in the western part of the sky just after sunset, around 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The comet gets fainter with each passing but it will likely be visible in Western New York through the weekend.

A News10NBC viewer, Judy Pfau Hull, sent in these photos of the comet on Thursday evening: