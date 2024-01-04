How to watch annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — You can watch New York State’s annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on television.

WXXI will broadcast the ceremony starting at 9 p.m. on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 15. You can see broadcast times in other viewing areas here.

The one-hour tribute to the civil rights icon will take place at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany on Monday, Jan. 8. It will feature people and organizations across the state who are working to advice social justice, freedom, equality, and other things that Dr. King fought for.

