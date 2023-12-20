How to watch Saturday’s Bills game locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unless you live in the Buffalo area, you will not be able to watch Saturday’s Bills game against the Los Angeles Chargers free from home. Since Buffalo is the designated market area of the Bills, they will carry the game on NBC.

So, how can residents in the Rochester area watch the game?

Saturday’s game is a “Peacock Holiday Exclusive,” streaming exclusively on NBC’s streaming app. You will need the paid version of the app., with plans starting at $5.99 a month, plus tax. If you have a college student in the home, you can sign up for a student plan starting at $1.99 a month plus tax, but you would need to commit to a full year.

Pre-game coverage begins on Peacock at 7:30 with kickoff 8 p.m.

The only way to watch the game for free locally is to go to a bar. Many area bars pay extra to get all the games, so call your favorite one ahead of time to see if they are carrying the game, and enjoy some wings with it!

Go Bills!