How to watch the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NFL’s play-off game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 is exclusively available on the streaming service, Peacock, except in Miami and Kansas City.

In Miami and Kansas City the game will be shown on NBC-TV affiliates, as they’re the home markets for the teams playing.

News10NBC had no involvement in the decision for the game to be only available on Peacock and not NBC affiliates such as News10NBC.

News10NBC at 6 p.m. will air at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

For information on how to watch the game, click this link.