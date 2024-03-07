How to watch the State of the Union address Thursday night

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Thursday night. He’s expected to speak about his vision for a second presidential term, promote his accomplishments in infrastructure and manufacturing, and advocate for restoring abortion access.

Biden’s third State of the Union as president comes amid criticism over his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. It also comes after Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley suspended her campaign, almost certainly setting up a rematch between Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Guests at the State of the Union will include the wife of a Livingston County man who has been wrongfully detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for nearly a year and a half.

You can watch the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET on NBC or online through NBC News’s website.