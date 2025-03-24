Hozier to make stop in Canandaigua in July during ‘Unreal, Unearth’ tour

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) announced Monday that music artist Hozier, best known for his song “Take Me to Church,” will be coming to the center this summer.

On July 13, Hozier will bring his “Unreal Unearth” tour to CMAC, with it being his only show in Upstate New York during this tour.

Hozier is also known for his most recent hit “Too Sweet,” which was included on his 2024 EP “Unheard.”

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. To learn more about his upcoming tour, click here.