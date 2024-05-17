Human skeletal remains found in Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — A surveying crew in Newark found human skeletal remains Thursday, according to the Newark Police Department.

Police say officers and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after reports of the remains being found. That was sometime Thursday afternoon, and the remains were found at 434 East Union Street.

The scene was processed and the remains were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examinations, and possible identification.

The investigation is ongoing.